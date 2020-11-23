Twenty-four more COVID-19 deaths were reported by Minnesota health authorities Monday along with 6,353 infections with the novel coronavirus that causes the respiratory disease.

The latest situation update by the Minnesota Department of Health brings the state’s pandemic totals to 3,265 deaths and 276,500 infections verified through PCR molecular diagnostic or rapid antigen testing.

Daily pandemic numbers have been lower on Mondays due to reduced testing and reporting on weekends, but this Monday’s tallies nonetheless reflect the rising spread of the infectious disease throughout Minnesota.

State health data shows continued pressure on hospitals in the form of new admissions of patients with COVID-19. The number of Minnesotans newly admitted to hospitals in any state has exceeded more than 200 every day from Nov. 8 through at least Nov. 19.

Hospitals have responded by delaying non-urgent surgeries that will likely require overnight hospital stays in order to preserve bed space for COVID-19 patients.

On Monday, the Minnesota Hospital Association and the Minnesota Medical Association joined with medical and health insurance providers in the state on a new campaign entitled FightCOVIDMN.

The hospital association’s Dr. Rahul Koranne urged Minnesotans to comply with the ongoing four-week emergency order in Minnesota that closed bars, restaurants and fitness clubs and restricted social gatherings to immediate household members only. Mask-wearing and social distancing also will slow the spread of the virus, he said, which will help protect the health care workers needed to treat COVID-19 patients.

“They are the last line of defense — the last chance for an infected Minnesotan who needs hospitalization,” he said. “The public is the front line.”