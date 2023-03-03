Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Here is an updated list of results and scheduled games for the Big Ten women's basketball tournament taking place at Target Center this weekend. The semifinals are Saturday starting at 1:30 p.m. and the championship is Sunday at 4 p.m.

Wednesday | First round

Game 1: Penn State 72, Gophers 67

Game 2: Rutgers 63, Northwestern 59

Thursday | Second round

Game 3: Michigan State 67, Nebraska 64

Game 4: Michigan 63, Penn State 61

Game 5: Purdue 57, Wisconsin 55

Game 6: Illinois 81, Rutgers 55

Friday | Quarterfinals

Game 7: Indiana 94, Michigan State 85

Game 8: Ohio State 81, Michigan 79

Game 9: No. 7 Purdue vs. No. 2 Iowa, 5:30 p.m. (BTN)

Game 10: No. 6 Illinois vs. No. 3 Maryland, 8 p.m. (BTN)

Saturday | Semifinals

Game 11: No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 4 Ohio State 1:30 p.m. (BTN)

Game 12: G9 winner vs. G10 winner, 4 p.m. (BTN)

Sunday | Championship

Game 13: Semifinal winners, 4 p.m. (ESPN)