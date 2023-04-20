Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

A 21-year-old northern Minnesota woman has been given a 20-year term for her role in the killing of a man on the Red Lake Reservation who had allegedly stolen her vehicle and drugs.

Alexia Gah Gi Gay Mary Cutbank, 21, of Bemidji, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in St. Paul to aiding and abetting second-degree murder and assault. She was accused of fatally shooting David Alan Johnson, 23, of Red Lake, Minn., and wounding a second person on Aug. 12, 2019.

Three other people — Daniel Charles Barrett, 31, of Redby, Minn.; Mia Faye Sumner, 22, of Duluth; and getaway driver Rose Celeste Siewert, 50, of Cass Lake, Minn. — all pleaded guilty in connection with the shootings. Sumner is serving a 10-year sentence, Siewert is serving four years and Barrett has yet to sentenced.

As part of her guilty plea, Cutbank admitted she shot Johnson and another person. She said she was looking for Johnson "to confront him about the stolen vehicle and drugs," shot him in the chest, according to court records.