A two-vehicle collision in the west metro killed an Eden Prairie driver whose minivan ended up in a holding pond, officials said Tuesday.

The crash occurred late Monday morning at the intersection of Hwy. 212 and County Road 101 in Chanhassen, the State Patrol said.

The motorist who died was identified as Kenneth J. Blumberg, 71. The other driver, 52-year-old Maryjane B. Lark, of Norwood Young America, was not hurt, the patrol said.

According to the patrol:

Blumberg was heading west on Hwy. 212 and collided with Lark's SUV as she traveled north on County Road 101.

The impact sent Blumberg's minivan into a holding pond. A dive team got Blumberg out of the water, and emergency responders took him to a hospital, where he died.