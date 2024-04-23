KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysia's navy said two military helicopters collided and crashed during a training session on Tuesday, killing all 10 people on board.

The navy said in a brief statement that the helicopters were training at a naval base in northern Perak state for the navy's 90th anniversary celebration next month when the accident occurred.

''All victims were confirmed dead on site," it said, adding that the remains have been sent to the hospital to be identified.