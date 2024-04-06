An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in a vehicle Friday night in the Harrison neighborhood of north Minneapolis, according to police.

The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. in the 1700 block of Glenwood Avenue, police spokesman Aaron Rose said.

Others in the vehicle were driving the victim to a hospital when they flagged down a police officer near the intersection of E. 26th Street and Longfellow Avenue, Rose said.

There have been no arrests yet, and police were investigating to determine what happened, Rose said.



