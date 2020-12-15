A 17-year-old boy was identified Tuesday as St. Paul's latest homicide victim.

Elijah Watson, of St. Paul, was shot in the head Monday afternoon in the 500 block of W. Jessamine Avenue, on the outskirts of Marydale Park, police said.

Watson was shot in the head, according to emergency dispatch audio, and died at the scene. No arrests have been announced, and police have not commented on a motive.

There have been 31 homicides in St. Paul this year for the city's third-highest annual total. The deadliest year on record was 1994, when the city logged 34 homicides.

Last week, St. Paul surpassed 200 gunshot victims for the first time in a single year. Monday's shooting marked the 214th person wounded or killed by gunfire in 2020.

Star Tribune staff writer Liz Sawyer contributed to this report.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482