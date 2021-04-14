Sixteen COVID-19 deaths were reported in Minnesota Wednesday along with 1,715 newly confirmed infections with the novel coronavirus that causes the respiratory disease.

The latest counts in Minnesota's third significant wave of COVID-19 activity bring the state's tolls in the pandemic to 6,978 deaths and 547,101 known SARS-CoV-2 infections.

State health officials said they are hoping to see some sign of leveling off in the latest wave amid vaccination progress — with more than 2.1 million Minnesotas having received COVID-19 vaccine and more than 1.4 million completing the one- or two-dose series.

The state's progress was disrupted by a temporary nationwide pause announced Tuesday on the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, because of reports of rare blood clots in six of the nearly 7 million recipients in the U.S.

The federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices — which includes one official from the Minnesota Department of Health — was scheduled to meet Wednesday to review the incidents and whether they should result in any restrictions or changes in how the J&J vaccine is used.

Only 5% of recipients have received that type of COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota, though, which was buoyed Wednesday by the official launch of a federal vaccination site at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. The appointment-only site is scheduled to administer 2,000 doses per day and to provide another 1,000 via mobile clinics in high-need areas of the Twin Cities.

"If you get the opportunity, consider to take the shot," said Kevin Sly, a regional director for the Federal Emergency Management Agency that is operating the fairgrounds site. "It's a much better choice to feel some side effects for a day or two, than to perhaps have a long-term issue or a long-haul issue with COVID or quite possible worse."

Roughly 48% of people 16 and older have received COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota, where Gov. Tim Walz has set a goal of vaccinating 80% of the eligible population.

More than 84% of senior citizens in Minnesota have received vaccine. That is a key risk group that has suffered 89% of Minnesota's COVID-19 deaths and 15 of the deaths newly reported on Wednesday. Only two of those deaths involved residents of long-term care facilities, where people also were prioritized for vaccination.

While the positivity rate of COVID-19 diagnostic testing has risen to 7.2% — above the state's 5% caution threshold for viral spread — Minnesota health officials are hopeful that COVID-19 deaths won't increase as well because of the vaccination of so many high-risk individuals.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients have escalated, though, as doctors have reported more younger, unvaccinated adults suffering breathing problems requiring inpatient care. The number of inpatient beds filled with COVID-19 cases increased to 681 on Tuesday, an increase from 210 on March 6.

