All players are seniors unless noted
Sydney Bailey, defense, Rogers, sophomore
Chloe Boreen, forward, Hill-Murray
Uma Corniea, goalie, Edina
Lily Fetch, forward, East Ridge
Isa Goettl, forward, Andover
Hannah Halverson, forward, Edina
Elly Klepinger, defense, Minnetonka
Sydney Leonard, forward, Mound Westonka
Ava Lindsay, forward, Minnetonka
Makayla Moran, forward, Apple Valley, sophomore
Lauren O'Hara, forward, Centennial
Lily Pachl, defense, South St. Paul, sophomore
Ayla Puppe, forward, Northfield, junior
Josie St. Martin, forward, Stillwater, junior
Ella Tuccitto, forward, Simley
