One person on a motorcycle was killed and another injured in a collision with a car in Minneapolis late Saturday night, officials said Sunday.
The crash occurred about 10:45 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 94 at Franklin Avenue, the State Patrol said.
A Harley Davidson was heading east on I-94 and struck a car from behind, the patrol said.
Both people on the motorcycle were thrown to the pavement, and one of them died at the scene, according to the patrol. That person's identity has yet to be released.
Jerry Lynn Phillips, 53, of St. Paul, also was on the motorcycle and was taken to HCMC with critical injuries, the patrol said.
The patrol has not disclosed any information about who was in the car.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Minneapolis man pleads guilty to armed carjacking of preacher handing out water to homeless
Sentencing guidelines call for Dwight Eaglehawk to receive a prison term ranging from 8 1⁄3 to nearly 10 1⁄2 years.
Duluth
Scuba diver in lake near Duluth struggles to reach dock, goes under and dies
The incident occurred at Pike Lake in Canosia Township, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said.
Local
1 person on motorcycle killed, another badly hurt in I-94 collision with car in Minneapolis
The crash occurred about 10:45 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 94 at Franklin Avenue, the State Patrol said.
Local
Hastings looks at paying for water treatment project without PFAS settlement cash
Some city officials are convinced 3M Co. is to blame for pollution, but Hastings hasn't received money from the state's 2018 settlement with the company.
Local
Man survives after being hit by racing school bus
He was struck during weekly races Saturday at a Kanabec County short track.