A tree fell onto a camper at a resort during a storm in western Minnesota late at night, and one of two people inside was killed, authorities said Tuesday.

The incident occurred about 11:40 p.m. Monday roughly southwest of Alexandria at the Elmwood Resort on Lake Mary, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

A caller to the Sheriff's Office reported that "people were screaming for help from a camper that a tree had fallen on [them]," a Sheriff's Office statement read.

The call came shortly after the Sheriff's Office "received multiple reports of storm damage" in the area, the statement continued.

A male in the camper was declared dead at the scene by emergency personnel, the Sheriff's Office said.

A female with him was freed from the damaged camper and taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries, the Sheriff's Office said. Authorities had no immediate word on her condition.

The Sheriff's Office has yet to release the two people's identities.