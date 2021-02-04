A Thursday morning fire in an apartment building in southeastern Minnesota killed one person and critically injured another, authorities said.
The blaze broke out shortly after 6:30 a.m. in one of the apartments in the 12-unit building in the 500 block of Chestnut Street in Mantorville, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said.
Law enforcement officers went in amid heavy smoke and brought out five residents who were trapped, the Sheriff's Office said.
Five people were hospitalized in nearby Rochester, with one of them in critical condition, according to the Sheriff's Office. The person who died has yet to be identified.
Authorities have not addressed the circumstances of what led to the fire.
PAUL WALSH
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
East Metro
Two die in Roseville in sharp spike of apparent drug overdoses
In addition to the two deaths over a 24-hour period, two other overdose victims were revived by police.
Coronavirus
Minnesota reports 1,030 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more deaths
The count for people with at least one vaccine dose now exceeds 525,000.
Local
Teen charged in fatal mall shooting extradited to Wisconsin
A teenager charged in a fatal shooting at a shopping mall in eastern Wisconsin has been extradited from Iowa, where he was arrested days after the slaying.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Local
Coast Guard honors Black veteran, NFL great Emlen Tunnell
Before he became the first Black player inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Emlen Tunnell served in the Coast Guard during and after World War II, where he was credited with saving the lives of two shipmates in separate incidents.