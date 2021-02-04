A Thursday morning fire in an apartment building in southeastern Minnesota killed one person and critically injured another, authorities said.

The blaze broke out shortly after 6:30 a.m. in one of the apartments in the 12-unit building in the 500 block of Chestnut Street in Mantorville, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said.

Law enforcement officers went in amid heavy smoke and brought out five residents who were trapped, the Sheriff's Office said.

Five people were hospitalized in nearby Rochester, with one of them in critical condition, according to the Sheriff's Office. The person who died has yet to be identified.

Authorities have not addressed the circumstances of what led to the fire.

PAUL WALSH