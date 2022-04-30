A Walnut Grove man was killed and three other men were injured in a collision on Hwy. 23 in southwestern Minnesota on Friday night.

A northbound pickup truck and a southbound SUV collided on Hwy. 23 near 300th Street in Fairview Township around 8:12 p.m., the Minnesota State Patrol said.

SUV driver Shawn M. Lemburg, 29, of Walnut Grove, was killed. His passenger, Joshua R. Tolley, 32, also of Walnut Grove, was critically injured, the patrol said.

Pickup driver Kaw La, 43, of Marshall, received noncritical injuries, the patrol said. His passenger, Nay Moo, 30, of Springdale, Wash., was critically injured.

The injured men were taken to area hospitals.

All four men were wearing seat belts and roads were wet, the patrol said. It noted alcohol involvement for La but not the others.