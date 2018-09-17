Quarterback Zack Annexstad, who suffered a left ankle injury during Saturday’s 26-3 victory over Miami (Ohio), is on track to play at Maryland in the Gophers Big Ten opener on Saturday, coach P.J. Fleck said Monday.

“Seems like he’s going to be OK, according to what our [medical staff members] say,’’ Fleck said.

Annexstad, a true freshman, injured the ankle during the first quarter. He was examined in the sideline medical tent and cleared by trainers to return to the game. He played deep into the third quarter, completing 12 of 20 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns. Fleck removed Annexstad after his touchdown pass to Tyler Johnson with 5:47 left in the third gave the Gophers a 26-3 lead.

“Zack’s performance was pretty gutsy, in terms of showing he’s got guts, he can fight through being uncomfortable,’’ Fleck said. “… He was still making good throws, making good reads at times, but I felt as he got to the end of the third quarter, I could see him hobbling a little bit.’’

Backup quarterback Tanner Morgan and Wildcat QB Seth Green finished the game.

Ibrahim good to go

Redshirt freshman running back Mohamed Ibrahim, who dressed but sat out the past two games after injuring his left leg in the opener, should play against Maryland, Fleck said. Fleck considered using Ibrahim against Miami (Ohio) but opted to rely on true freshman Bryce Williams, who rushed 33 times for 141 yards.

“I didn’t have to run the risk of maybe something happening to [Ibrahim],” Fleck said. “We needed him back this week for sure.’’

Fleck also said right guard Conner Olson, who left the game in the fourth quarter because of a left leg injury but returned, will be OK to play this week. “We’ve got a few bangs and bruises,’’ Fleck said, “but I think we’ll be fine.’’

Etc.

• Offensive tackle Donnell Greene was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct in the first quarter, a penalty that pushed the Gophers from the Miami 27-yard line to the 42 and out of field goal range. Fleck said Greene was dealt with internally. “Whatever the act is, when it’s unsportsmanlike, then you’re putting everything on yourself,’’ Fleck said. “It’s also football. It’s a very emotional game, and at times things like that happen. But in our program, it’s unacceptable.”