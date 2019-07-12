Thousands of young members of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod have converged on the Twin Cities for the church’s international youth gathering, a multiday event that includes worship services, service projects and other activities.

The conference, held every three years, draws about 20,000 high school-age participants and adult leaders from 49 states and 20 countries.

The crowd is big enough that Metro Transit sent out an advisory to transit riders to let them know the light-rail would be busier than usual as participants make their way to events at U.S. Bank Stadium and the Minneapolis Convention Center.

Friday morning, many of the participants — toting matching purple backpacks — fanned out across the Twin Cities to participate in service projects, including rehabbing a veteran’s home, doing outreach around water quality and packing meals at the charity Feed My Starving Children.

“During the five days of the Gathering, youth spend time together in God’s word, worship, service, and fellowship with others from across the synod,” the conference website says.