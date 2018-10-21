Click here to grade the Vikings offense
Click here to grade the Vikings defense
Click here to grade the Vikings coaching
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
The Latest: Bucs' Catanzaro makes longest-ever OT field goal
The Latest on the NFL's Week 7 (all times EDT):4:50 p.m.Tampa Bay's Chandler Catanzaro has hit the longest overtime field goal in NFL history, a…
MN United
Kljestan scores on PK in stoppage time, Orlando tops Crew
Sacha Kljestan scored on a penalty kick in stoppage time and Orlando City beat Columbus 2-1 on Sunday to keep the Crew from securing a playoff spot.
Vikings
Adam Thielen says he'll enjoy NFL record 'when I'm retired'
Receiver Adam Thielen continues to downplay his NFL record-tying seven straight 100-yard games to begin a season. He had nine catches for 110 yards against the Jets on Sunday.
Vikings
Bears fall to Patriots, Vikings vault into first in NFC North
Tom Brady threw for three touchdowns and the New England Patriots hung on to beat the Chicago Bears 38-31 Sunday when Kevin White got stopped at the 1 on a 54-yard pass from Mitchell Trubisky.
MN United
Loons close out TCF Bank Stadium rental with '50k to Midway'
Minnesota United officials expect 52,000 fans Sunday afternoon for the Loons' match with L.A. Galaxy, the final game at TCF Bank Stadium before Allianz Field opens next spring.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.