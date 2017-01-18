RIP to that time I typed out this whole post and then the system froze, and I lost it all.
SO ANYWAY, take two of the first edition of the You've Got Mailbag with @theothermegryan. I'll try to do these as often as possible to get some of your burnng questions answered.
Tom G. (who asked this question via email, true to theme.): Had a question about the MN United draft picks. Are they all expected to make the team or could they start at lower leagues and work their way up?
MR: Draft picks, for the most part, spend time developing in the NASL/USL. But, you know, as the only goalkeeper on the roster right now, Alec Ferrell has a great chance of playing, haha. I'd expect Thomas de Villardi and Tanner Thompson to go on loan to a lower division. No. 1 overall pick Abu Danladi should stay up, but I wouldn't expect he'd start right away.
@easytimestim: Is our roster set? How many more players should we expect to sign?
MR: The roster is 100 percent not done yet, lmao. Currently there are 16 players. The limit is 28 overall, with an 18-man game-day roster. I expect a flurry of signings this week, a few from the NASL roster and maybe a new face, before United starts training camp Monday.
@natepentz: Will United have a DP signing this season?
MR: I don't think so. At least not a stratospheric one. A designated player, for those newer to the soccer world, is basically a high-profile player that has a bigger salary/transfer fee. So MLS allows teams to sign three DPs that won't count toward the salary cap. It's a way of getting big name international dudes, like David Beckham did for the LA Galaxy in 2007. United, however, has this kind of blue-collar vibe going that I think it's feeling. The team seems more focused on finding sustainable options and then developing them into stars.
@gutcassidy: Any news about the local television deal?
MR: It is in the works. Should be official soon.
@bteichr: Please find out if/when new kits will be announced.
MR: OK, so, what I have learned about this is that United officially joined the league a little late, back in August. This gave Adidas a shorter turnaround time to design and produce the kits (aka, uniforms, for you new guys). The new threads should be out by end of February.
@gopherstate: Do you also believe the world needs another Tom Hanks/Dave Chappelle buddy movie?
MR: Yes. They should do a full-length movie of this.
Also, thanks to everyone whom I made ask me what I thought the starting lineup would be if United took to the pitch today. Here is my sorry attempt:
Ramirez/Hollinger-Janzen
Ibarra/Warner/Saeid/J. Venegas
Davis/Calvo/Demidov/K. Venegas
Ferrell
Comment with your attempt at an 11-man lineup from 16 options, I want to know.
Sorry if I didn't get to your question today. But keep sending me your ?s, and I'll keep doing mailbags. Lots of content coming at you tomorrow, too. So stay tuned.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.