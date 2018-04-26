Boosted by favorable weather, Xcel Energy's profits rose 21 percent during its first quarter, handily beating stock analysts' estimates.

The Minneapolis-based power company posted first quarter net earnings of $291 million or 57 cents per share, up from $239 million or 47 cents per share a year ago. Stock analysts on average were forecasting profits of 51 cents per share.

The company's revenue clocked in at $2.95 billion, up a tad from a year ago, but just short of analysts' expectations.

"Xcel Energy delivered solid first-quarter results and is well-positioned to achieve our overall objectives for 2018," Xcel CEO Ben Fowke said in a press statement.

Xcel is Minnesota's biggest utility, and Minnesota and Colorado are its two largest markets. The company also operates in Texas, New Mexico, the Dakotas, western Wisconsin and a small part of Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

The company's gas business posted higher profits due to cold weather in Colorado, Minnesota and elsewhere. Earnings were also helped by an interim gas rate increase in Colorado, higher rates in Wisconsin and lower operating and maintenance expenses throughout its system.

Xcel reaffirmed its 2018 full-year earnings guidance of $2.37 to $2.47 per share.

Xcel's stock was at $45.93, up 16 cents, in morning trading.