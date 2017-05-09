



Babatunde Aiyegbusi appears to have found his calling in the ring. The Polish big man, who caught the attention of the Vikings in 2015, is in line to be WWE’s next superstar.

The 6-foot-10, 350-pounder was signed by the Vikings after a 2015 summer workout in the United States and spent the preseason on the roster as an offensive lineman. However, the experiment failed and he was released before the regular season.

Aiyegbusi reappeared in headlines seven months later as part of the WWE’s new class of recruits.

After a year of training at the WWE Performance Center, Aiyegbusi has established his identity as the “giant” that can move like a “wide receiver.”

Aiyegbusi was spotlighted in a recent WWE feature titled “Meet Babatunde Aiyegbusi, the giant of the WWE Performance Center." The video description says, "[He] used to smash skills on the football field. Now, the Polish powerhouse is ready to bruise opponents on a new stage, the wrestling ring.”

Aiyegbusi explains in the video, “I did all kind of sports … Sports all my life. When you have full equipment on your body, when you go full speed and hit someone in the face, believe me you’re going to feel it and he will feel it. That was my job to hit people in faces, so now I’m just doing it differently.”

“Wrestling is not huge in Poland. I’ll be the person to bring WWE to Poland to make it huge. Believe me."

Aiyegbusi said what makes him different than other recruits is that he is bigger, stronger and faster. His coaches agree.

“Babatunde is on the right path,” said WWE coach Norman Smiley. “He is applying everything that has been told to him. He has to maintain that hunger. He just has to stay focused and just look for the light at the end of the tunnel and I can predict big things for him.”

WWE strength and conditioning coach Sean Hayes said Aiyegbusi’s athleticism is rare for someone with his size and power.

“You’re taking about a guy that is 7-feet tall and can move like a wide receiver,” Hayes said. “There’s not a guy in here with his size and is as explosive as him.”

Two years ago, Aiyegbusi was fighting to be the next NFL star. But five years from now, he expects to be a WWE star.

“Where do I see me in five years? Being considered one of the most dominant big guys, giants in the WWE. Under the giant Babatunde.”

