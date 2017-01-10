A wrong-way driver struck another vehicle in Apple Valley and was killed, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 12:30 p.m. Monday on Galaxie Avenue at the intersection with 140th Street, police said.

Killed was a 45-year-old man, who was thrown from his overturned vehicle, according to police.

A 42-year-old woman and children ages 1 and 2 in the other vehicle were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The dead man’s vehicle was heading north on Galaxie in the southbound lanes and struck the other vehicle, which was stopped at a red light, police said.

Authorities have yet to release the identities of the occupants of the two vehicles.