A woman is wanted in connection with a fire set inside the Marshalls store in downtown Minneapolis last month that has caused many hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage, authorities said.

The store on Nicollet Mall between 6th and 7th streets S. has been closed since the fire late in the morning on July 15, when a clothing rack was set afire, according to police.

In-store video surveillance shows the woman set a clothing rack ablaze during the couple of minutes she was inside, police said.

“An alert employee discovered the blaze and put it out,” a statement from police read.

However, flames and smoke has swelled the amount of damage to more than $550,000, police added.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be called in to 1-800-723-2020.