A woman from Mora, Minn. was killed in a head-on crash with a semitrailer truck Monday afternoon in Kanabec County in north central Minnesota.

Stacy Renee Gariepy, 42, was driving north on Hwy. 65 when she crossed the centerline and collided with a southbound semi at 160th Avenue a few miles south of Mora about 1:45 p.m., the State Patrol said.

Gariepy, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver, identified by the patrol as Jason Cash, 35, of Harris, Minn., was taken to Mora Hospital with noncritical injuries. He was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, the patrol said.