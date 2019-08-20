A 20-year-old Minneapolis woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man Monday in St. Paul.

The shooting occurred about 10:30 a.m. Monday in a home in the 1000 block of Sims Avenue in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood, police said.

A woman called 911 and pleaded for an ambulance to be sent to the address. Dispatchers received a second call about a shooting at the house, and a woman was heard screaming in the background, police said.

Police have yet to say whether she was the woman who called police is the suspect, nor have they addressed a motive for the shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the victim in a bedroom with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to police.

Fire Department paramedics took the man to Regions Hospital, where died that afternoon.

The woman was arrested Monday night at the Crystal Police Department headquarters, according to police.

The shooting occurred on her 20th birthday. She has yet to be charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged. Police said she is from Minneapolis, while the jail log lists an address in Crystal for her.

This was St. Paul’s 14th homicide in 2019 and the 96th person to be shot this year.