St. Paul police are investigating a Saturday morning homicide at a home on the East Side, a few blocks from Lake Phalen.

Police were called to a fire at the home on the 1400 block of Payne Avenue around 10 a.m. but instead found a gravely injured woman inside. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 59-year-old man, the woman's husband, was also found inside. He was questioned, then arrested on suspicion of murder.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office is determining the cause of the woman's death. Her identity will be released after her family has been notified.

It's the third homicide in St. Paul this week, all on the East Side.

"To have three homicides in a week is tragic for the city and trying for our officers," police spokesman Steve Linders said.

Map: Woman found dead in home Map: Woman found dead in home

NICOLE NORFLEET