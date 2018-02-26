A Canadian National freight train struck and killed a woman late Monday morning near Duluth, lauthorities said.

The incident occurred about 11 a.m. near Hwys. 8 and 7 in Culver Township northwest of Duluth, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

The victim was a 44-year-old from nearby Saginaw. Her name has not been released.

Authorities have not said why the woman was on the tracks.

