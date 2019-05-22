A woman has drowned at a northern Minnesota lake resort, authorities said Tuesday.
The incident occurred midafternoon Monday at the Woodland Resort, located on Leech Lake’s Kabekona Bay near Walker, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and responders located the woman in the water near a dock, where people nearby were providing lifesaving efforts before assistance from emergency personnel, the Sheriff’s Office said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has yet to be released.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
St. Paul
19-year-old pleads guilty to fatally shooting man during clash inside St. Paul home
The victim yelled "put the gun down" before being shot, according to the charges.
Local
Forest Lake High School, Minnesota education official honored for environmental efforts
The school and state education leader won awards from the national Green Ribbon Schools program.
National
Assembly Republicans propose $500 million more for schools
Assembly Republicans on Wednesday said they support increasing funding for K-12 schools by $500 million over the next two years, considerably less than half of the $1.4 billion that Gov. Tony Evers proposed.
Local
Bummer of a summer for Twin Cities? Cool and rainy is the forecast
That's the word from the National Weather Service as metro area slogs toward Memorial Day weekend.
East Metro
Suspect arrested following police pursuit and crash into Maplewood home
No one was hurt, but several residents were evacuated.