A woman has drowned at a northern Minnesota lake resort, authorities said Tuesday.

The incident occurred midafternoon Monday at the Woodland Resort, located on Leech Lake’s Kabekona Bay near Walker, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and responders located the woman in the water near a dock, where people nearby were providing lifesaving efforts before assistance from emergency personnel, the Sheriff’s Office said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has yet to be released.