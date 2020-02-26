St. Paul police say a woman is dead and a man has been jailed in connection with her death.

Police just after midnight responded to an apartment on the 300 block of N. Pierce Street after people called 911 to report a domestic disturbance, police spokesman Steve Linders said.

Officers made their way into the building near Snelling Avenue and Interstate 94 in the Union Park area and found a woman unresponsive and “gravely injured,” Linders said.

Linders did not know how the woman was hurt. It was unclear if any weapons were involved, he said.

Paramedics arrived, but “there was nothing they could do,” Linders said, noting she died at the scene.

A man who was in the apartment was also taken to the hospital for evaluation, and later was booked into the Ramsey County jail on suspicion of murder, Linders said.

Police were called to a scene in St. Paul during the early morning hours where a woman was found unresponsive and later died. Here, police investigators are seen in an upstairs hallway window Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in St. Paul, MN.

A child who was also in the apartment was taken to a hospital for treatment, he said.

The three people were known to each other, but Linders was not sure about the nature of the relationship.

The police department’s homicide unit is investigating, Linders said.

This is the city’s fifth homicide of the year.