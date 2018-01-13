A suspect is in custody after a woman was stabbed to death in an apparent act of domestic violence early Saturday at a senior living center in Crosby, Minn.

Officers in the Crow Wing County town of about 2,400 people responded to a 911 call from the Heartwood Senior Living facility at 8 a.m., according to a news release from Crosby police. The victim, an employee at the center, died of stab wounds at the scene. The suspect, a male relative of the victim, was taken into custody at the center, police said.

Police said they are not looking for any further suspects. The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting Crosby police in their investigation.

The Brainerd Dispatch reported that the suspect is a 37-year-old man. The man, who has ties to the Cambridge area, is being held in the Crow Wing County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects who have not been charged.

The Dispatch reported that Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, which owns Heartwood jointly with Presbyterian Homes & Services, sent an email to staff Saturday afternoon saying, “The hearts of Presbyterian Homes, Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, its staff and residents all go out to all of those involved in this tragic situation.”

The Ramsey County medical examiner will conduct an autopsy and release the victim’s name and exact cause of death.