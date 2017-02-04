Timberwolves young star Zach LaVine has torn the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and will need surgery, the team announced Saturday afternoon.
LaVine injured his knee in Friday’s 116-108 loss at Detroit and did not play all but 37 seconds of the fourth quarter.
The injury will end this, his third NBA season.
He was averaging 18.9 points and 37.2 minutes (third highest in the league) in 47 games this season.
This is a breaking news story. Come back to startribune.com for more later Saturday evening.
