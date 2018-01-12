Gallery: New York Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn lays up a shot as Minnesota Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins and Jimmy Butler, lower right, watch.

This one, perhaps, wasn't as pretty as recent Wolves victories have been.

But that's OK.

The defense, to which many odes recently have been written, waited until the fourth quarter of Friday's game against New York Knicks to show up after allowing the Knicks to shoot north of 55 percent much of the night.

But it did.

With a boost from the bench and a big start to the fourth quarter, the Wolves pulled away from the Knicks at Target Center, winning 118-108.

It was, in order:

•The team's fourth straight win — its five-game home-stand ends Sunday against Portland — and its 11th in 14 games.

•Minnesota's seventh straight home victory, the longest such streak since the 2003-04 season.

•On this night, at least, one quarter was enough.

"I think it speaks volumes that we didn't play our best tonight, especially defensively, and we found a way to scratch out a win,'' said center Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 23 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists; had Jeff Teague hit an open three in the closing seconds, Towns would have had his second career triple-double.

As has been the case for a while now, the Wolves offense was pretty good, start to finish.

All five starters were in double figures (Taj Gibson had 18 points and Andrew Wiggins 16). Nemanja Bjelica, Jamal Crawford and Gorgui Dieng had 10 off the bench.

And the defense? Good when it mattered.

And it mattered at the start of the third quarter, with the Wolves clinging to a one-point lead. But that's when a lineup of Towns, Dieng, Crawford, Bjelica and Tyus Jones took the game over.

It started right away. The ball went from Bjelica to Towns, and back again. Towns already was celebrating as Bjelica's three-pointer was still in the air.

"Once he passed it to me, he wanted it right back,'' Towns said. "I tapped it back to him and started celebrating."

Those were the first three points in a 19-6 run, capped by Jones' 26-footer, that put the Wolves ahead by 14 points.

The Knicks, losers of nine of 11 games, got 17 points from Kristaps Porzingis, 18 from Jarrett Jack and 16 from Tim Hardaway Jr. off the bench in his first game back from injury. They shot 57.6 percent through three quarters, but just 7-for-17 in the fourth (41.2).

"We started the game with not much energy," Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said. "But we found a way to win in the end. I liked us offensively a lot. We made a lot of good plays, unselfish plays. Defensively we didn't get it going until the fourth quarter."

But that's OK.

The Wolves continued to win, even on a night when Jimmy Butler (13 points) wasn't an offensive focal point. Eight of the nine Wolves who played scored 10 or more points and had multiple assists.

The victory pushed the Wolves, fourth in the Western Conference, within a half-game of No. 3 San Antonio, which plays Saturday night. And it moved the Wolves five full games clear of Portland and Oklahoma City.

Gorgui Dieng, who had 10 points, dunked before Kristaps Porzingis could jump in.

"We're understanding what we need to do to win games,'' Gibson said. "We're trying to keep this homestand on a positive note, keep pushing the ball, do whatever it takes to win games.''

And the wins keep coming. Minnesota will try to finish off a perfect five-game homestand Sunday against the Trail Blazers.

"We have a good chemistry right now,'' Towns said.