GAME RECAP

Impact player

Rudy Gobert, Utah

The Jazz center scored 26 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and blocked four shots.

By the NUMBERS

20 Minutes played by Karl-Anthony Towns before being ejecting for complaining about a call in the first half.

23 Plus/minus, a game high for former Wolves point guard Ricky Rubio

26 Minutes played by Jeff Teague before being ejected for running over Ricky Rubio in the fourth quarter.

27 Points for Andrew Wiggins as he tried to rally the shorthanded Wolves.

45 Minutes for Nemanja Bjelica, a career high.

