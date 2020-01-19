GAME RECAP

Impact player

Fred VanVleet, Toronto

Back after missing five games because of injury, the point guard shot 5-for-8 on three-pointers and 11-for-16 overall, scoring 29 points.

By the numberS

26 Points the Raptors scored off 17 Wolves turnovers.

17-9 Toronto's edge in fast-break points.

45-32 Toronto's edge in bench points, with Norman Powell scoring 20.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD