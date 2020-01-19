GAME RECAP
Impact player
Fred VanVleet, Toronto
Back after missing five games because of injury, the point guard shot 5-for-8 on three-pointers and 11-for-16 overall, scoring 29 points.
By the numberS
26 Points the Raptors scored off 17 Wolves turnovers.
17-9 Toronto's edge in fast-break points.
45-32 Toronto's edge in bench points, with Norman Powell scoring 20.
KENT YOUNGBLOOD
