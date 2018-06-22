The Timberwolves took Georgia Tech's Josh Okogie with their first round pick (20th overall) in the NBA Draft on Thursday night.

Okogie, a 6-4 guard, was third-team All-ACC in 2017-18 as a sophomore after making the league's all-freshman team in 2016-17.

"I had nothing, God gave me everything," tweeted Okogie (@CallMe_NonStop). "Praise the Lord. All I can say."

He averaged 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 assist per game for the Yellow Jackets last season and is known as a strong defender. An NBA.com profile says he is a shooting guard with a 7-foot wingspan.

"I think, obviously, everybody likes my motor," Okogie told the Atlanta Journal Constitution in May. "I can go all day long. One of the things I need to improve on, I think myself, is creating my own shot. I've improved on that greatly, but you can never get too good on anything. Just keep improving on the things that I'm doing well and try to lift my weaknesses."

According to NBA.com's Christopher Dempsey, "Okogie can give a team some good defensive possessions right now, and a few flashes of what he can be as an offensive force, but he'll need some time to grow into a player on the court for significant minutes."

Georgia Tech’s Josh Okogie, left, puts up a shot against Southern’s Patrick Smith in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Atlanta, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. Tech won 77-62. (AP Photo/David Goldman) ORG XMIT: GADG108

Okogie, 19, was born in Nigeria but attended school in Georgia, where he was an all-around athlete at Shiloh High School. He played on the USA Basketball team that finished third in the 2017 FIBA under-19 world championships.

Okogie, who missed part of his sophomore season after finger surgery, had a strong NBA draft combine in Chicago. He had the highest max vertical leap among 69 players at the combine and fastest three-quarter-court sprint.

After the combine, Okogie said he would stay in the draft. He did have a workout with the Timberwolves and several other teams.

"[Teams] love the fact that he's got a long wingspan. They love the fact that he's a year younger, he did well at the combine. They love his character," Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner told the Journal Constitution. "I think as people got to know him better, upfront, personally, they fell in love with his character."