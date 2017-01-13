Gallery: Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) gets tangled up with Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins (22) as they scrambled for a loose ball during the second half.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) smiles after making a basket during the second half.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio (9) jokes with Minnesota Timberwolves guard Brandon Rush (4) at the end of the second half after winning against the Oklahoma City Thunder Friday.

Gallery: Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cameron Payne (22) looks to pass around Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins (22) takes a shot around Oklahoma City Thunder forward Andre Roberson (21) during the first half.

Gallery: Oklahoma City Thunder center Joffrey Lauvergne (77) looks surprised by a call as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) hits the floor during the first half.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau watches from the sidelines during the first half.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) drives to the basket around Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams (12) during the first half.

Gallery: Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter (11) celebrates after scoring just before the end of the first quarter.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves forward Shabazz Muhammad (15) takes a shot over Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Abrines (8) during the first half.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau argues a call with an official during the first half.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Kris Dunn (3) takes a shot around Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter (11) during the first half.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) takes a shot over the head of Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams (12) during the first half.

Gallery: Oklahoma City Thunder center Joffrey Lauvergne (77) celebrates after scoring just before the end of the first quarter.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves forward Gorgui Dieng (5) looks to pass around Oklahoma City Thunder forward Domantas Sabonis (3) during the first half.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins (22) looks to move the ball around Oklahoma City Thunder forward Domantas Sabonis (3) during the first half.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves forward Shabazz Muhammad (15) jumps for a rebound during the first half.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Kris Dunn (3) looks to shoot around Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cameron Payne (22) during the first half.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves forward Shabazz Muhammad (15) signals the basket after scoring during the second half.

Gallery: Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives to the basket around Minnesota Timberwolves guard Brandon Rush (4) during the second half.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio (9) checks his elbow after taking a hard fall during the second half.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau yells to his players from the sidelines during the second half.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins (22) takes a shot over the head of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Andre Roberson (21) during the second half.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Brandon Rush (4) looks to swat the ball away from Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cameron Payne (22) during the second half.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) signals after making a basket during the second half.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots around Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter (11) during the second half.

The turns have been wide and winding and the Timberwolves’ course jagged this season, but if there is one to turn they might done with Friday’s 96-86 victory over Oklahoma City.

They finished a four-game home stand by winning their final three games while also ending the Thunder’s three-game winning streak.

They did so with Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns’ 29-point, 17-rebound game leading the way on a night when their defense held Oklahoma City to 38 percent shooting.

Russell Westbrook had his 19th triple-double of the season, a 21-point, 12-assist, 11-rebound night.

On Wednesday, the Wolves ended the Rockets’ nine-game winning streak with a convincing 119-105 victory that came two nights after they beat Dallas at home.

On Friday, they finished out that home stand by winning for that third consecutive time, this time not against James Harden but rather Westbrook.

Leading by nine points in the first quarter and trailing by five points late in the second, the Wolves pushed their lead back to nine and then some, building a 14-point advantage with 4 ½ minutes gone in the fourth quarter.

The Thunder pulled within 92-83 on Westbrook’s steal and slam with 1:46 left, but Andrew Wiggins and Towns responded with the next four points to push the Wolves lead back to 96-83 with 65 seconds left.

Towns’ 29-point, 17-rebound game was his 10th consecutive double-double and his 30th this season.

The Wolves had lost their previous two meetings with Thunder this season, both in Oklahoma City. Included was a 112-100 loss on Christmas night, the fourth game in the NBA’s nationally televised quintupleheader holiday tradition.

This time, the Wolves led 20-14 and 30-21 before the end of the first quarter before the Thunder used a 15-6 run late in the second quarter to take a 48-43 lead with a minute left before halftime.

They took that five-point advantage to intermission, but watched it disappear when the Wolves started the second half on a 18-7 run of their own.

Quickly was had been a 50-45 halftime deficit now was a 63-57 Wolves’ lead midway through the third quarter.

They pushed that lead to 86-72 with 7 ½ minutes remaining.