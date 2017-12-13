Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler (23) was call and offensive foul as Philadelphia 76ers forward Richaun Holmes (22) played good defense during second half.

Gallery: Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) scored on a reverse layup in overtime on Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taj Gibson (67) during NBA action at Target Center.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler (23) hit three point shot in the second half during NBA action at Target Center Tuesday December 12, 2017 in Minneapolis, MN.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) knocked the ball out of bounds away from Philadelphia 76ers forward Trevor Booker (35).

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) made dunk during the second half NBA action at Target Center Tuesday December 12, 2017 in Minneapolis, MN.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) was stripped by the 76ers defense during NBA action at Target Center.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) tipped the ball to a teammate during NBA action at Target Center Tuesday December 12, 2017 in Minneapolis, MN.

Gallery: Philadelphia 76ers forward Amir Johnson (5) shot a jumper of Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during NBA action at Target Center Tuesday December 12, 2017 in Minneapolis, MN.] The Minnesota Timberwolves hosted the Philadelphia 76ers at Target Center. JERRY HOLT � jerry.holt@startribune.com

Philadelphia star center Joel Embiid and leading Rookie of the Year candidate Ben Simmons came to Target Center on Tuesday for their season's only visit and left triumphant with a 118-112 overtime victory over the Timberwolves on Tuesday night.

Embiid's two free throws with 14 seconds left in the fourth quarter forced overtime and his three-pointer with 1:38 left in overtime provided the punctuation on a night when Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns tried to match him punch for punch.

That three-pointer gave the Sixers a 111-104 lead with 1:38 left, a deficit from which the Wolves couldn't recover.

By the time it was over, Embiid had with 28 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists while Towns countered with a 19-point, 16-rebound, four-steal and three-block game while he played 47 minutes.

Meanwhile, Wolves star guard Jimmy Butler delivered a virtuoso performance at both ends of the court, providing a 38-point, six-rebound, three-assist night offensively and shutting down Simmons until the fourth quarter's final minutes and overtime.

Simmons finished with seven points on 3-for-8 shooting and had eight assists after Butler forced him into missing his first four shots from the field for the night.

76ers center Joel Embiid (21) pulled down a defensive rebound in the second half against the Timberwolves on Tuesday night.

A late night because of an 8:30 p.m. tip for ESPN grew even later when Embiid's two free throws with 14 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter forced overtime.

Until then, the Wolves had led by nine points with fewer than six minutes remaining and twice trailed by two points in the final two minutes before Butler's consecutive three-pointers gave the Wolves a 100-98 lead with 16 seconds left in the fourth.

But Embiid established position on Towns near the basket, drawing the foul and the two free throws he made that forced overtime.

The Wolves used everyone from Towns and Taj Gibson to Gorgui Dieng in an unsuccessful attempt to contain Embiid, whose play and presence led to Gibson fouling out early in overtime.

The Sixers scored the first six points of overtime, the last three after Wolves veteran guard Jeff Teague fouled JJ Redick on a three-point shot.

When Redick made all three, the Sixers led 106-100 with 3:03 left in overtime.

They led by as much as 112-104 as the final two minutes ticked away.

Butler's defense held Simmons scoreless until the game's final two minutes and his offense brought the Wolves home after they led by nine points with fewer than six minutes remaining and trailed by as many as nine points in overtime.

The Wolves led 86-77 with fewer than six minutes left before the Sixers used a 14-4 run to reverse course and take the lead on forward Richaun Holmes' dunk and three-point play that gave Philadelphia a 91-90 lead with 2:17 left

Trailing by eight points in the first quarter and by nine in the second, the Sixers drew within three points by halftime and then scored the third quarter's first four points.

That gave them their first lead all night, at 52-51 in the second half's opening moments, but Teague answered back by scoring to briefly regain the lead before it exchanged sides four times in the third quarter's opening six minutes.

The Wolves missed their 10 three-point attempts and didn't make one until Jeff Teague's three went with 7:46 left before halftime.

They also committed just two first-half turnovers while they forced the Sixers into 13 of their own.

Yet the Wolves led 51-48 at halftime after the Sixers turned a nine-point, second-quarter deficit into a score tied at 45 with three minutes remaining in the first half, thanks to a 12-3 run.

The Wolves led by those three points at halftime after Butler delivered a 18-point, four-rebound, two-assist first half while also defending Simmons, holding him scoreless on 0-for-3 shooting from the field.

"We have one of the best two-way players the NBA has to offer," Towns said about Butler before the game. "What comes along with that is a lot of blessings and versatility for our team to use."

Andrew Wiggins battled Philadelphia’s Dario Saric for the ball Tuesday at Target Center.

Oft-injured during his four-year NBA career, Embiid played at Target Center for the first time on Thursday and provided the Sixers with the kind of presence that suggested he could be Springfield, Mass., bound someday, if he can manage to stay healthy.