GAME RECAP

Impact player

Damien Lillard

The all-star point guard scored 35 points, including hitting 13 of 16 free throws, and added seven rebounds and four assists.

By the NUMBERS

5:39 The last time Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 34 points, attempted a shot in the game.

15 Point differential on threes for the Blazers, going 9-for-30 vs. just

4-for-20 for the Wolves.

staff reports