wolves gameday 7 p.m. vs. Golden State • FSN, 830-AM

Warriors injuries are clear, Wolves more muddled

Wolves update: The question for the Wolves is the same one from Wednesday's loss to Memphis: What's the status of their point guards? Jeff Teague (illness) is listed as questionable and Shabazz Napier (right hamstring strain) is doubtful. Karl-Anthony Towns admitted to having some "rust" in his first game back from a two-game suspension; he finished Wednesday with 25 points on 8-for-19 shooting. … The Wolves rank third in three-point attempts at 41.1 per game, but are 25th in three-point percentage (.326).

Warriors update: The Warriors come in looking nothing like the title contenders they have been since 2015, with the Splash Brothers of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson both sidelined by injury. One bright spot has been the play of rookie Eric Paschall, a second-round draft pick from Villanova. Paschall is averaging 17 points per game, fourth among rookies, and had 34 in a victory over Portland on Monday, the most by an NBA rookie this season.

Chris Hine