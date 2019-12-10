After two long winless road trips vs. Western Conference foes derailed them last season, the Wolves were hoping for a different outcome on their first long trip this year. But they suffered a similar 0-4 fate:

• Wednesday, 121-114 loss at Dallas: Wolves led 91-89 with 8 minutes left, but the Mavericks used a barrage of three-pointers to pull away.

• Friday, 139-127 OT loss at Oklahoma City: An untucked jersey and poor free-throw execution led to a crushing loss in a game the Wolves seemingly had won.

• Sunday, 142-125 loss at L.A. Lakers: Los Angeles closed the first half with an 11-0 run and got 50 points from Anthony Davis.

• Monday, 125-109 loss at Phoenix: Former Wolves players Dario Saric and Ricky Rubio shined against their former team.