6:30 p.m. at Atlanta• FSN, 830-AM

Wolves will need a head count

Wolves update: The biggest question for the Wolves (8-8) is just who will be available to play? The Wolves lost to Phoenix on Saturday with five regular rotation players out: Robert Covington (personal reasons), Josh Okogie (left knee soreness), Treveon Graham (left forearm contusion), Jake Layman (sprained left toe) and Shabazz Napier (strained right hamstring). Covington is expected to play. Layman has already been ruled out while Napier is doubtful. Okogie and Graham are questionable. … In two games since his return a three-game absence for personal reasons and an illness, Andrew Wiggins is shooting just 19% from three-point range.

Hawks update: Atlanta second-year guard Trae Young has increased his scoring output from 19.1 points per game a season ago to 25.9 this season. He is taking four more shots per game (19.5) and has improved his shooting from 42% to 44%. … The Hawks (4-14) will be without forward John Collins, who was suspended 25 games for violating the league’s anti-drug policy. Collins is averaging 19.5 points per game on 56% shooting. … Rookie Cam Reddish is questionable because of a left wrist sprain.

Chris Hine