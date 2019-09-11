LYNX gameday

9 p.m. at Seattle • ESPN2, 106.1-FM

Facing must road win to advance

Preview: The Lynx and the Storm, who both went 18-16 in the regular season, are meeting in the playoffs for the first time since the Lynx swept a semifinal series in 2013. The Lynx have won the past three playoff meetings between the two. The Lynx, who were 1-3 against Seattle this season and have lost five of the past six regular-season meetings in the series, have a four-game losing streak in the state of Washington, dating to June of 2017.

Players to watch: G Odyssey Sims led the Lynx in scoring (14.5) and was fourth in the league in assists (5.4). C Sylvia Fowles averaged 13.6 points and led the Lynx in rebounding (8.9). F Napheesa Collier contributed 13.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Former Lynx F Natasha Howard led the Storm in scoring (18.1) and rebounding (8.2). G Jordin Canada averaged 9.8 points and 5.2 assists per game.

Numbers: The Lynx were 7-10 on the road this season, including 0-2 at Seattle this season. Seattle was 11-6 at home, splitting its home games between two arenas while KeyArena is being renovated.

Injuries: Storm G Sue Bird, who had surgery on her left knee on May 30, is out. The Storm hoped Bird would return for the playoffs.

JOEL RIPPEL