Purdue coach Jeff Brohm had been coy all this week about his starting quarterback's status.

Elijah Sindelar endured a concussion in Week 2, forcing him to sit out the Boilermakers most recent game against TCU. Backup Jack Plummer started in his stead but didn't have the steadiest game. Ahead of facing the Gophers on Saturday, Brohm first said early in the week that Sindelar was still in concussion protocol. As of Thursday evening, Sindelar's status upgraded from questionable to "hopeful."

The KFAN pregame show hinted Sindelar seemed like a go. Sindelar was out there pre-warm-ups doing some light work. I'll update this after actual warm-ups with what I see personnel-wise from Purdue and the Gophers. But here's how the Gophers planned to game plan with a quarterback question.

Sindelar is 68 of 104 passing this year, with three interceptions, nine touchdowns and 932 yards. Plummer is 13 of 29 with two interceptions, one touchdown and 181 yards.

"They're both really good quarterbacks," Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said. "Sindelar's obviously got more experience and played a lot more games, probably a little bit more comfort with the system. But they spread you out from sideline to sideline, goal line to goal line. You have to cover everybody. ... Their system's designed, in my opinion, watching it, no matter who is in there, to be able to have success."

Both Fleck and defensive coordinator Joe Rossi commented on Purdue's ability to make tricky plays.

"[Brohm] runs a lot of different plays. His offense is very explosive," Rossi said. "They run multiple personnel groupings. They have explosive plays, [All-American receiver Rondale Moore] is one of the best players in the country. So you have to be sound in what you do because you're not always going to see on film what he's going to do to you because every week, there's new ideas, there's new thoughts, there's new formations, there's new plays. So you have to go back to what your roles are and make sure you're sound in your roles and make sure then if something happens, that you need to adjust."