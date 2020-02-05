A Wisconsin high school teacher facing federal child pornography charges in his home state was charged Wednesday for allegedly hiding cameras inside hotel rooms while chaperoning students on a trip to Minneapolis last year.

David Kruchten, 37, of Cottage Grove, Wis., was charged in Hennepin County District Court with three counts of interfering with a minor’s privacy in connection with the December incident.

Authorities allege that he hid cameras in two air freshener cans and a smoke detector in three bathrooms on the eighth floor of the downtown Hyatt Regency at 1300 Nicollet Mall.

“All devices were oriented to face toward the toilet and shower area,” the charges said. “One of the victims noticed an air freshener on her bathroom counter and went to press a button that she believed would activate the spray. When she pressed it, the device opened up to reveal the inner workings of a surveillance camera and other related electronics.”

The victims were between ages 15 and 17.

The United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin last week unsealed an indictment charging Kruchten with attempting to produce child pornography in another case. The federal investigation was initiated when the Minneapolis incident came to light in December.

According to the charges in Hennepin County: Minneapolis police were called to the Hyatt on Sunday, Dec. 8 for an invasion of privacy call. They learned that surveillance devices were found in three rooms multiple teenagers were using while in town for a conference.

Police learned that a man matching Kruchten’s description told a cleaning staffer on Saturday, Dec. 7 not to clean the rooms where the devices were found.

The victims found the devices Saturday night.

Hotel security conducted “lock interrogation inquiries” of the rooms affected, and found that someone made multiple failed attempts to access the rooms using key cards that had been issued to the entire group, the charges said.

Hotel security also discovered that a room key assigned to advisers was used successfully to enter the rooms, “showing that the suspect had possession of numerous keys, but was unaware which key belonged to which room and scanned them, in succession, until unsuccessfully finding the correct key to gain entry.”

When questioned by police, Kruchten allegedly said students alerted him to the devices and that he delivered two air freshener cans to the lobby.

Kruchten allegedly told hotel staff the devices were found in the cabinet instead of in the bathrooms positioned out in the open, the complaint said.

Kruchten was charged via arrest warrant.

Kruchten, who was arrested and appeared in federal court last week in the Wisconsin case, is a teacher at Madison East High School in Madison, Wis. He was placed on leave in December.

The Wisconsin federal indictment charges Kruchten with six counts of attempting to produce child pornography involving six different minors on Oct. 27, 2019, and one count of attempting to produce it with a seventh minor on Jan. 20, 2019. He allegedly used hidden devices.

Kruchten’s LinkedIn profile listed him as a “business education and marketing” teacher who began working for the Madison Metropolitan School District in 2008.

He was listed as the assistant coach for girls tennis in 2017, according to the school’s website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.