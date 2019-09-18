Ben Carlson goes up for a basket in the 2019 Class 4A, Section 4 championship game

One day after Wisconsin landed a commitment from a Minnesota big man, Eastview’s Steven Crowl, another top Minnesota recruit followed suit. East Ridge’s Ben Carlson, a 6-foot-9 power forward, announced on Twitter Wednesday his intent to play college basketball for the Badgers.

Carlson is a four-star recruit who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 4 senior prospect in Minnesota and No. 82 in the nation.

He averaged 16.3 points per game last season and helped East Ridge qualify for the Class 4A state tournament for the first time in school history in March. The Raptors finished fourth.

Carlson chose Wisconsin over Iowa State, Purdue, Stanford, Xavier and the Gophers.

When he joins the Badgers, he’ll become the seventh Minnesotan on the roster, joining Brad Davison, Nathan Reuvers, Walt McGrory, Joe Hedstrom, Tyler Wahl and Crowl.