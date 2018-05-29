Car windows were broken out in many parked vehicles in a section of northeast Minneapolis over the weekend, possibly by someone with a pellet gun or other tool of destruction, police and a victim said Tuesday. No arrests have been announced.

Anthony LaVelle, who lives in a duplex on Spring Street, said he came out late Monday morning to find the back-seat window on the driver's side of his 2016 Honda CRV busted out.

"My neighbor above, his back window was popped too," LaVelle said.

LaVelle said he drove north on Washington Street and "saw six more cars where people were cleaning up and taping up their windows. It was crazy."

A neighborhood Facebook page noted that the tally of damaged vehicles could top 50; so far, police spokesman John Elder said the Second Precinct has fielded reports of 20 damaged vehicles Sunday and Monday. Most occurred in or near the Logan Park neighborhood.

"There were a few incidents where officers could clearly see a pellet or BB gun was used to cause damage to vehicle windows," Elder said.

LaVelle said he couldn't tell from his vehicle's damage whether it was from a pellet gun or a baseball bat or something else used as a club.

He said that he has not heard of anything stolen from the vehicles.

"We've lived in same spot for eight years, and it's the first incident of vandalism to our property or anything like that," LaVelle said.

A precinct crime prevention specialist was preparing an advisory for all Northeast residents "explaining the rash of damage" and to encourage anyone who sees suspicious activity to call 911 or CrimeStoppers.