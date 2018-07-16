A few days ago the Lynx talked about their upcoming three-game homestand — Minnesota’s longest of the season — as an opportunity to make a move.

Turns out it was. Minnesota was routed by the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, losing 83-64 at Target Center. The Lynx have lost the first two of those three home games and are now in eighth place in the WNBA. The defending league champion Lynx (12-10) look as out of synch as ever in this up-and-down season.

The deep, athletic Sun (11-11) bested the Lynx in every possible category. The Lynx were outshot overall. From three-point range the Sun went an amazing 12-for-25 while the Lynx made just four of 15. The Lynx were out-rebounded 41-27, out-scored on the break 14-0 and on second-chance points (18-9).

This was a troubling, messy loss.

Five Sun players scored in double figures, five hit at least one three-pointer. Morgan Tuck led all scorers with 15 points. On her birthday, former Gophers star Rachel Banham had 11 points.

CONNECTICUT 83, LYNX 64 Wednesday: Noon vs. Indiana

Lynx forward Maya Moore went 2-for-11, continuing a recent shooting slump. Center Sylvia Fowles had 12 points and eight rebounds.

She was the only Lynx player in double figures.

The Sun led by as many as 31 in the fourth quarter, when both teams went with their benches.

Minnesota ends the three-game homestand with a matinée against Indiana on Wednesday.