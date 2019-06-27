The team behind development of the Minnesota Vikings' campus in Eagan is growing, along with the physical transformation of the site once known as the world headquarters of Northwest Airlines.

St. Paul-based Ecolab announced Thursday morning that it is joining a group of investors backing development of a four-star hotel under construction on the Viking Lakes property, the home and training facility of the NFL team since it opened just over a year ago.

Ecolab CEO Doug Baker said the partnership with MV Eagan Ventures, owned by team owners Zygi and Mark Wilf, makes sense given that the company has a 2,000-employee research and development facility within a mile of the hotel.

"This is going to give us a great opportunity to have a working lab right there," Baker said.

The hotel, already pushing five stories of its eventual 14, is scheduled to open in October 2020, according to Don Becker, executive vice president of real estate and strategic development for the Vikings.

The Nordic-styled hotel will have 320 rooms as well as lots of conference space to court corporate events. The Vikings will stay there during summer training camp and fans can join them, Becker said.

The hotel is the second phase of the development of the parcel acquired by the Wilfs. The project already includes the full service Twin Cities Orthopedics clinic; next up is the residential phase, beginning with some 300 units of an eventual 1,000.

The hotel, on the east side of the Eagan development, is growing visibly bigger. So are the number of local partners behind it: Besides Ecolab, they include Ma Mi Ma Real Estate Holdings and Viking Lakes Hotel Physician Partners, a group of physicians with Twin Cities Orthopedics.

Ma Mi Ma Real Estate Holdings is run by brothers Mark, Mitch and Marty Davis, the family that owns Cambria. The countertop company, based in Le Sueur, Minn., will supply the hotel with its products.

As Baker describes it, Ecolab's technologies and products wash more hotel linens and clean more rooms than anyone in the world. Not only can they do it for their new neighbor, he said, but they can use the hotel as a base for visiting clients.

MV Eagan Ventures, a Wilf-led effort separate from the Vikings, also is building a new hotel in downtown Minneapolis near U.S. Bank Stadium. To Baker and Becker, the hotels are a sign the Wilfs are expanding their commitment to the Twin Cities.

"They're certainly investing in the community," Baker said.