WASHINGTON, DC - The Wild hasn’t made its push to the finish line easy, as it’s currently stuck in a three-team race for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

But what might give the Wild an edge is the fact it’s done some of its best work amid the most difficult circumstances.

– one ahead of the Avalanche and Coyotes.

Center Luke Kunin broke a 1-1 tie when he went top-shelf off the rush 12 minutes, 25 seconds into the third period to secure the team’s 20th road win of the season, a fitting conclusion considering Kunin’s line with wingers Ryan Donato and Jordan Greenway was dynamic. The youngsters chipped in both goals and combined for four points, with Donato registering two assists.

Goalie Devan Dubnyk had 21 saves.

It was an outcome the Wild deserved since it challenged Washington the entire game to add another signature performance to a pile that already includes victories over the league-leading Tampa Bay Lightning, Calgary Flames, Vegas Golden Knights and Toronto Maple Leafs.

While the start was a bit sleepy, the Wild wasn’t as timid as it usually is at home where it has a knack for sleepwalking through the first period en route to a deficit.

And it was rewarded for being more engaged by opening the scoring on an impressive individual effort by Greenway.

After catching up to a neutral-zone pass by Donato, Greenway swooped into the Captials’ zone, cut around winger Tom Wilson and then bulldozed to the middle where he deked until wiring the puck by Washington goalie Braden Holtby at 16:33.

The goal was Greenway’s first in 13 games, and his 12 overall rank fourth in Wild history for most in a single season by a rookie. It was also the team’s first 5-on-5 tally in three games.

Donato’s assist on the play notched the franchise’s 10,000th point, and Dubnyk recorded a rare second assist.

– a terrific effort and response to building a first-period lead.

Shift after shift, it pressured Washington and came close to growing its lead on one particular sequence in which it had three close calls: a shot by defenseman Brad Hunt, a tap-in attempt by winger Zach Parise that rolled through the crease and a puck off the post by Kunin.

The lone blemish on the period for the Wild was the Capitals’ tying goal, a deflection by winger Brett Connolly off a Nick Jensen point shot at 10:42.

But that didn’t seem to slow the Wild, as the team continued to test Holtby and ended the period with a power play. It blanked on the chance, its lone look with the man advantage, while the Capitals went 0-for-3, but that didn’t drain the Wild’s momentum.

– which is eventually snagged courtesy Kunin. Holtby made 25 stops.

Kunin’s goal bumped the team’s production from rookies to 24 goals, which is tied for the fifth-most in the NHL. Donato’s two-assist effort was his sixth multi-point game with the Wild and improved him to 15 points in 15 games with the team.