GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Filip Forsberg, Predators: The winger sealed the game-winning goal.

2. Zach Parise, Wild: The winger collected two assists for the third consecutive game.

3. Pekka Rinne, Predators: The goaltender posted 29 saves.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Power-play goals for the Wild in the past two games.

5 Points for the Parise-Mikko Koivu-Mikael Granlund line.

24 Saves for goalie Alex Stalock in his first start of the season for the Wild.

SARAH MCLELLAN