1. Filip Forsberg, Predators: The winger sealed the game-winning goal.
2. Zach Parise, Wild: The winger collected two assists for the third consecutive game.
3. Pekka Rinne, Predators: The goaltender posted 29 saves.
3 Power-play goals for the Wild in the past two games.
5 Points for the Parise-Mikko Koivu-Mikael Granlund line.
24 Saves for goalie Alex Stalock in his first start of the season for the Wild.
SARAH MCLELLAN
Wild
Boudreau happy with Wild's effort in loss to Predators
Coach Bruce Boudreau discusses the 4-2 loss to the Predators on Monday.
Twins
Chacin, Brewers' bullpen blank Dodgers 4-0 for 2-1 NLCS lead
A veteran starter, an intimidating bullpen and a twice-demoted shortstop who is suddenly flashing power helped the Milwaukee Brewers take a 2-1 lead in the NL Championship Series.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
High Schools
Monday's prep results
Here's the scores from Monday's high school sports action:
Wild
Sparks, Kapanen lead Maple Leafs to 4-1 win over Kings
Garret Sparks had a lot of thoughts before his first start of the season earlier this month. He didn't have a chance to overthink his second outing.
