GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: The winger scored the game-tying goal and assisted on the winner.
2. Eric Staal, Wild: The center buried the go-ahead goal.
3. Rickard Rakell, Ducks: The winger opened the scoring for Anaheim.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Ducks goals in 25 seconds in the second period.
3 Goals in three games for winger Mats Zuccarello.
6 Hits for winger Jordan Greenway in his 100th career game.
SARAH MCLELLAN
