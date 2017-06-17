A family featured on the ABC reality series “Wife Swap” has been rocked by a double suicide allegedly committed by one of the family members, who then tried to kill himself, Cleveland ABC affiliate News 5 reports.

The Stark County, Ohio sheriff’s office is investigating the incident, which took place in Beach City, Ohio, on Thursday.

According to News 5, James William Stockdale, 21, and Kathryn “Kathy” Barbara Stockdale, 54 were found dead Thursday afternoon at their home.

Also Read: 'Road Rules' Alum Danny Dias Dead of Possible Suicide

Jacob Timothy Stockdale, 25, is charged in the killings. He’s in critical condition after attempting to take his own life.

The family is known for playing bluegrass in Ohio under the moniker The Stockdale Family Band.

Responding to a 911 call placed at 4:36 p.m. on Thursday, deputies found Kathryn and her son James dead on the scene. Jacob was transported to a Cleveland hospital for treatment of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Also Read: Brandon Rogers, 'America's Got Talent' Contestant, Dies at 29

During a press conference Friday, the Stark County Sheriff said that family patriarch Tim Stockdale was not home when the incident occurred.

The Stockdale Family Band website offers a description of their “Wife Swap” episode, stating, “Fed up with city living and mass culture, Kathy and Tim Stockdale moved to Ohio to a 150-year-old farm to begin a new, wholesome life. They have given their boys life skills that include clog-dancing and raising their own vegetables and meat.”

According to TMZ, the episode aired in 2008.